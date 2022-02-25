2009 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8437281

8437281 Stock #: AG1086A

AG1086A VIN: 1FMFK20589EA96600

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AG1086A

Mileage 273,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.