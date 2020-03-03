Menu
2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799691
  • Stock #: A2552A
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V39FA47932
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

