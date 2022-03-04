$11,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2009 Ford Focus
2009 Ford Focus
S - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
12,141KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8528135
- Stock #: NK790407A
- VIN: 1FAHP34N49W186583
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK790407A
- Mileage 12,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11330 - Our Price is just $11000!
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This low mileage sedan has just 12,141 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Split Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Sport Bucket Seats
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Wheels: 15" Steel w/6-Spoke Covers
Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 w/Clock/4-Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1