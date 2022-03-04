Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Focus

12,141 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

S - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

S - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,141KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8528135
  • Stock #: NK790407A
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N49W186583

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NK790407A
  • Mileage 12,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $11330 - Our Price is just $11000!

New Arrival! This 2009 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This low mileage sedan has just 12,141 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Split Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Sport Bucket Seats
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Wheels: 15" Steel w/6-Spoke Covers
Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 w/Clock/4-Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 8,490 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 58,114 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus S -...
 12,141 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory