2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer 4 Speakers Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan/Clock Safety ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Convenience Overhead Console Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat Fleetside Body Ordering Code 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Passenger door bin Emergency communication system Front Anti-Roll Bar Vinyl seat trim Front wheel independent suspension Bumpers: chrome Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km WT Model Option Wheels: 17" Base Painted Steel

