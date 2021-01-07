Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

132,766 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

132,766KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6439300
  • Stock #: MT392057A
  • VIN: 1GTEK14C79Z113589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $15448 - Our Price is just $14998!

New Arrival! This 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 4X4 pickup has 132,766 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
4 Speakers
Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan/Clock
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead Console
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Step Bumper
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat
Fleetside Body Ordering Code
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Vinyl seat trim
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
WT Model Option
Wheels: 17" Base Painted Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2014 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 134,234 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,435 KM
$14,744 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE ...
 135,012 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory