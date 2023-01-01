$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
Coupe DX-A at
2009 Honda Civic
Coupe DX-A at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
190,288KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA16439H110834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Blue Fabric
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA10834
- Mileage 190,288 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
