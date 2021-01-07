Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

210,247 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

210,247KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6476944
  • Stock #: MT323504A
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E09H237430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $7725 - Our Price is just $7500!

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 210,247 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3
3.684 Rear Axle Ratio
Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Captain Chairs
16" x 7" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2012 Nissan Frontier...
 150,012 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Larami...
 147,535 KM
$52,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 24,400 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory