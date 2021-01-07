2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL XM SATELLITE RADIO Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3 3.684 Rear Axle Ratio Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Captain Chairs 16" x 7" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels

