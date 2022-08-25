$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
171,011KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001603
- Stock #: AH9377A
- VIN: JM1CR293890346001
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9377A
- Mileage 171,011 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 171,011 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 153HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Front Reading Lights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Radio: AM/FM CD Player w/Clock & 4 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
16" Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Wheel size: 16"
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: split-bench
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1