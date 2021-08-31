The MDX has a smartly detailed cabin making it highly functional and one of the roomiest three-row crossovers among its class. This 2010 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 135,095 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Garage door transmitter
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
A/V remote
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
4.25 Axle Ratio
Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/1 DVD-Audio
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adaptive suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Premium audio system: Acura/ELS
Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Heating & Cooling Ventilated Front Seats
