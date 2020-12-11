Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

252,249 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Power Windows

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

252,249KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6330867
  • Stock #: MP244495A
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE6AR225295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MP244495A
  • Mileage 252,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control!

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 252,249 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER WINDOW GROUP
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Stow'N Go Badge
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Normal Duty Suspension
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
CLIMATE GROUP
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor
Black Side Rails & Crossbars
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
UConnect Phone w/Voice Command
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Quick Order Package 24G SE - Stow N Go
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
3.434 Axle Ratio
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
16" x 6.5" steel wheels
16" wheel covers
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

1999 Honda Accord Se...
 260,468 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 53,423 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 C
 89,756 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory