2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER WINDOW GROUP Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Stow'N Go Badge Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Additional Features WIRELESS HEADPHONES SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO CLIMATE GROUP SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor Black Side Rails & Crossbars Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices UConnect Phone w/Voice Command Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Quick Order Package 24G SE - Stow N Go Anti-whiplash front head restraints 3.434 Axle Ratio Autostick Automatic Transmission Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 16" x 6.5" steel wheels 16" wheel covers Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

