Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5866086
  • Stock #: LF267672A
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV5AT265775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LF267672A
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, SiriusXM!

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 98,000 kms. It's bright silver metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 235HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat
3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat
Flexible Seating Group
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Performance Suspension
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
160 Amp Alternator
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Performance Steering
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Quick Order Package 28X
Radio: Media Centre 230 6CD/DVD/MP3
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
SiriusXM
3.43 Axle Ratio
EASY ENTRY® Seat System
ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control
19" x 7" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2008 Ford F-150 XLT
 141,151 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte EX -...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 20,060 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory