2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Flexible Seating Group Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience remote start Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Performance Suspension

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm 160 Amp Alternator Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Performance Steering rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Garage door transmitter Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Quick Order Package 28X Radio: Media Centre 230 6CD/DVD/MP3 Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SIRIUS SiriusXM 3.43 Axle Ratio EASY ENTRY® Seat System ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control 19" x 7" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.