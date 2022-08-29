$10,999+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2010 Dodge Journey
2010 Dodge Journey
SE - Power Seats - $122 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
141,081KM
Used
- Stock #: NP481343A
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB6AT231535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,081 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11329 - Our Price is just $10999!
This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 141,081 kms. It's silver steel metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.37 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $12623 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Assist Handles
Cargo Compartment Cover
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Interior Observation Mirror
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
6.5" touch screen display
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
4.28 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
UConnect Phone w/Voice Command
iPod Control
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Sunscreen Glass
Black Side Roof Rails
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
16" x 6.5" steel wheels
16" wheel covers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Driver Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat
3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat
Flexible Seating Group
Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
SE PLUS GROUP
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Safe & Sound Group
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Exterior Appearance Package
Radio: Media Centre 230 6CD/DVD/MP3
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Quick Order Package 22F Canada Value Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone
EASY ENTRY® Seat System
Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control
30GB HDD w/6,700-Song Capacity
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
