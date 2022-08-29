2010 Dodge Journey

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NP481343A

Mileage 141,081 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry SECURITY ALARM Overhead Console Speed Control Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Passenger Assist Handles Cargo Compartment Cover Front & Rear Floor Mats Interior Observation Mirror Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights 6.5" touch screen display Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Normal Duty Suspension 4.28 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers UConnect Phone w/Voice Command iPod Control Exterior Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Fog Lamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Sunscreen Glass Black Side Roof Rails 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels 16" x 6.5" steel wheels 16" wheel covers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Flexible Seating Group Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features SE PLUS GROUP Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Safe & Sound Group Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Exterior Appearance Package Radio: Media Centre 230 6CD/DVD/MP3 Rear Anti-Roll Bar Quick Order Package 22F Canada Value Package Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone EASY ENTRY® Seat System Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control 30GB HDD w/6,700-Song Capacity Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

