2010 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Rear Parking Sensors SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO SPEED CONTROL Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar 18" machined aluminum wheels Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SIRIUS ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO SiriusXM Sport Cloth Captain's Chairs AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CD GVWR: 3,265 kg (7,200 lb) Payload Package

