2010 Ford F-150

146,288 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $210 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

146,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6004413
  • Stock #: MP187874A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFB71591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $19568 - Our Price is just $18998!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 146,288 kms. It's blue flame metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.64 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $21803 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Step Bumper
Rear Parking Sensors
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
18" machined aluminum wheels
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
SiriusXM
Sport Cloth Captain's Chairs
AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CD
GVWR: 3,265 kg (7,200 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

