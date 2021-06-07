Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

79,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7331843
  • Stock #: A2813A
  • VIN: 3GTRKVE3XAG114537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

