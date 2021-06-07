2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7331843

7331843 Stock #: A2813A

A2813A VIN: 3GTRKVE3XAG114537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.