2010 Honda Civic

EX-L * WHOLESALE DIRECT *

2010 Honda Civic

EX-L * WHOLESALE DIRECT *

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$9,444

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,286KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4698093
  • Stock #: AH9040B
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F06AH034124
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*WHOLESALE DIRECT*, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS



Fresh on our lot, this is a wholesale direct unit. This 2010 Honda Civic has all the main features youd want for your daily driver. With options like heated leather seating, steering wheel controls, cruise control, satellite radio and an MP3 player to keep you entertained and comfortable for any trip. Other great features include power mirrors, air conditioning, a CD player, and a sunroof. Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience this great vehicle for yourself!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes and $299 Admin fee.


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

