30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
+ taxes & licensing
*WHOLESALE DIRECT*, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
Fresh on our lot, this is a wholesale direct unit. This 2010 Honda Civic has all the main features youd want for your daily driver. With options like heated leather seating, steering wheel controls, cruise control, satellite radio and an MP3 player to keep you entertained and comfortable for any trip. Other great features include power mirrors, air conditioning, a CD player, and a sunroof. Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience this great vehicle for yourself!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and $299 Admin fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1