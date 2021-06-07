Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

134,865 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL - 6 Airbags - Rear Spoiler

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL - 6 Airbags - Rear Spoiler

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,865KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7195649
  Stock #: MK699127A
  VIN: KMHCN4BC1AU423883

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK699127A
  • Mileage 134,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler!

Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2010 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 134,865 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
ABS Brakes
6 AIRBAGS
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Sport Cloth Seats
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
15" x 5.5J Alloy Wheels

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

