2010 Hyundai Accent
GL - 6 Airbags - Rear Spoiler
235,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8317755
- Stock #: NE305121A
- VIN: KMHCN4BC8AU445038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17761 - Our Price is just $17244!
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2010 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 235,746 kms. It's ebony black in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Rear Spoiler
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
6 AIRBAGS
Dual front impact airbags
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Sport Cloth Seats
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
Compressor: Not Available
Wheels: 14" x 5.5J Steel w/Wheel Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
