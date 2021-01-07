Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis

126,307 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Coupe 3.8 - $111 B/W

Coupe 3.8 - $111 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

126,307KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6510349
  • Stock #: MT310992A
  • VIN: KMHHU6KH6AU022734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 126,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $10300 - Our Price is just $10000!

This Hyundai Genesis Coupe is one of the most affordable, best value for money performance coupes to ever be on sale. This 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai shakes up the sports car market, delivering a huge bang-for-the-buck performer with the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. With a curvaceous, rakish profile and large wheels, combined with a flamboyant, cockpit-style interior layout, Hyundai's new Genesis Coupe stands out as a good-looking rival to bo Wth traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the Infiniti G37. Its all-new rear-wheel-drive platform was designed for performance duty, and the Track model should attract driving enthusiasts far and wide. This coupe has 126,307 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 306HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.35 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $11476 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Limited Slip Differential
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
10 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels

