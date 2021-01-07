2010 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 10 Speakers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink High-Intensity Discharge Headlights 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels

