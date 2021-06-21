2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,759 + taxes & licensing 3 5 7 , 7 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7418954

Stock #: AH9240AA

VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH340935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 357,702 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Interior Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only 3.195 Axle Ratio AM/FM radio: XM

