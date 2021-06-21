Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

357,702 KM

Details Description Features

$30,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,759

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$30,759

+ taxes & licensing

357,702KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7418954
  • Stock #: AH9240AA
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH340935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 357,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $31682 - Our Price is just $30759!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 357,702 kms. It's phantom black metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3.195 Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: XM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2016 Audi A8 4.0T -...
 37,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 100,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SV ...
 106,008 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory