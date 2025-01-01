Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

191,634 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12454243

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4BA5H19AL116646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9953A
  • Mileage 191,634 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

