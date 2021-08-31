Menu
2010 Kia Soul

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4u - $100 B/W

2010 Kia Soul

4u - $100 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7750251
  • Stock #: NT028709B
  • VIN: KNDJT2A23A7186665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alien
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $9265 - Our Price is just $8995!

Spacious comfortable seats, amazing safety ratings, unique style and lots more. This Kia Soul lets you enjoy in numerous perks for a very low price tag. This 2010 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod® connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 160,000 kms. It's alien in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 142HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $99.26 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $10323 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Compressor: Not Available

