2010 Kia Soul

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750251

7750251 Stock #: NT028709B

NT028709B VIN: KNDJT2A23A7186665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alien

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Compressor: Not Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.