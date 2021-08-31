2010 Toyota Corolla

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 4 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8055328

Stock #: NI053179A

VIN: 2T1BU4EE2AC424537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,479 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Fabric seat trim Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Safety Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Soft Door Close

