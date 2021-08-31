Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

136,479 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE - Power Windows - Power Doors - $111 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE - Power Windows - Power Doors - $111 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,479KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8055328
  • Stock #: NI053179A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2AC424537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2010 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Toyota Corolla has a longstanding reputation for being one of the most affordable small sedans, especially when considering its reputation for reliability, high fuel efficiency, and low operating costs. The 2010 model brings an excellent level of interior comfort, fuel efficiency, and exterior design. The Corolla comes with a generous host of standard features. The whole car comes together in an attractive, affordable package.This sedan has 136,479 kms. It's super white in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.29 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $11471 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Volvo V90 Cross...
 13,376 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan SV...
 92,850 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 40,921 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory