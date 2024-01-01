$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tacoma
2010 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 309,965 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Toyota Tacoma Base is a compact pickup truck known for its reliability, durability, and versatility. Equipped with a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine, it provides a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those who need a workhorse for light-duty tasks. The base trim comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, though an automatic option is available. Standard features on the Tacoma Base include air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with a CD player, and a basic interior with durable cloth seating. The trucks exterior design is rugged, featuring a clean, functional look with a bold front grille and wide fender flares.
The 2010 Tacoma Base is built to handle tough jobs while offering comfort for daily driving. With its 4WD option, it can easily transition from city streets to off-road terrain, providing a smooth ride and solid handling. While it lacks some of the advanced technology and luxury features of higher trims, the Tacoma Base is practical and cost-effective, especially for those who need a dependable vehicle for both work and recreation. With Toyota's reputation for longevity, the 2010 Tacoma Base is a solid investment for drivers looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294