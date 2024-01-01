Menu
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS The 2010 Toyota Tacoma Base is a compact pickup truck known for its reliability, durability, and versatility. Equipped with a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine, it provides a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those who need a workhorse for light-duty tasks. The base trim comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, though an automatic option is available. Standard features on the Tacoma Base include air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with a CD player, and a basic interior with durable cloth seating. The trucks exterior design is rugged, featuring a clean, functional look with a bold front grille and wide fender flares. The 2010 Tacoma Base is built to handle tough jobs while offering comfort for daily driving. With its 4WD option, it can easily transition from city streets to off-road terrain, providing a smooth ride and solid handling. While it lacks some of the advanced technology and luxury features of higher trims, the Tacoma Base is practical and cost-effective, especially for those who need a dependable vehicle for both work and recreation. With Toyotas reputation for longevity, the 2010 Tacoma Base is a solid investment for drivers looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck.

2010 Toyota Tacoma

309,965 KM

2010 Toyota Tacoma

2010 Toyota Tacoma

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
309,965KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TMMU4FN2AM021933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 309,965 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS

The 2010 Toyota Tacoma Base is a compact pickup truck known for its reliability, durability, and versatility. Equipped with a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine, it provides a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those who need a workhorse for light-duty tasks. The base trim comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, though an automatic option is available. Standard features on the Tacoma Base include air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with a CD player, and a basic interior with durable cloth seating. The trucks exterior design is rugged, featuring a clean, functional look with a bold front grille and wide fender flares.

The 2010 Tacoma Base is built to handle tough jobs while offering comfort for daily driving. With its 4WD option, it can easily transition from city streets to off-road terrain, providing a smooth ride and solid handling. While it lacks some of the advanced technology and luxury features of higher trims, the Tacoma Base is practical and cost-effective, especially for those who need a dependable vehicle for both work and recreation. With Toyota's reputation for longevity, the 2010 Tacoma Base is a solid investment for drivers looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Seating

Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Toyota Tacoma