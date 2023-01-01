Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

220,000 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 6sp at Tip 4M

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10275681
  Stock #: 23UTNA02634
  VIN: WVGBV7AX4AW002634

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Wild Cherry Met
  Interior Colour Black - Metropolis Cloth
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA02634
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

