HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS

Experience luxury and performance with this 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i. Powered by a robust 3.0L TwinPower Turbo engine producing 300 horsepower, this SUV combines power with efficiency. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures superb handling and stability, making it perfect for any road condition.

The interior boasts high-quality leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control, providing a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. Advanced technology features include the intuitive BMW iDrive system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the go.

Safety is a top priority in this BMW X3, equipped with multiple airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and Traction Control System (TCS). Additional features such as heated front seats, a power tailgate, xenon headlights, and rain-sensing wipers enhance convenience and driving pleasure.

This well-maintained vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to offer you an exceptional driving experience.

2011 BMW X3

159,890 KM

xDrive35i SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, BLUETOOTH

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

159,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXWX7C53BLT78271

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9677A
  • Mileage 159,890 KM

HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS


Experience luxury and performance with this 2011 BMW X3 xDrive35i. Powered by a robust 3.0L TwinPower Turbo engine producing 300 horsepower, this SUV combines power with efficiency. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures superb handling and stability, making it perfect for any road condition.


The interior boasts high-quality leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control, providing a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. Advanced technology features include the intuitive BMW iDrive system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the go.


Safety is a top priority in this BMW X3, equipped with multiple airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and Traction Control System (TCS). Additional features such as heated front seats, a power tailgate, xenon headlights, and rain-sensing wipers enhance convenience and driving pleasure.


This well-maintained vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to offer you an exceptional driving experience.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

