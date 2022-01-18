$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2011 Cadillac SRX
2011 Cadillac SRX
3.0 Base
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,487KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150113
- Stock #: AB1341AA
- VIN: 3GYFNHEY7BS624943
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1341AA
- Mileage 128,487 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to its vanilla competitors in the luxury crossover segment. This 2011 Cadillac SRX is for sale today in Abbotsford.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 128,487 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1