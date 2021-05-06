Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

145,065 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

LS - SiriusXM - OnStar - $83 B/W

LS - SiriusXM - OnStar - $83 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

145,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053722
  • Stock #: ME007436A
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH8B7120515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,065 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $7724 - Our Price is just $7499!

The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 145,065 kms. It's taupe gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Onstar, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.75 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $8606 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
16" x 6.5" steel wheels
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
6 Speaker Audio System
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD & MP3 Playback
SiriusXM

