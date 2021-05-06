2011 Chevrolet Cruze...

$7,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7053722

7053722 Stock #: ME007436A

ME007436A VIN: 1G1PA5SH8B7120515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taupe Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,065 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Onstar ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Radio data system Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Premium Cloth Seat Trim 16" x 6.5" steel wheels Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 6 Speaker Audio System Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD & MP3 Playback SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.