$7,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT FINANCING AVAILABLE
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
604-446-7094
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
158,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNFLEE58B6382917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,399 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
Call Dealer
604-446-XXXX(click to show)
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-446-7094
2011 Chevrolet Equinox