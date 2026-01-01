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2011 Chevrolet Equinox

158,399 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT FINANCING AVAILABLE

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14325569

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

604-446-7094

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNFLEE58B6382917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

Call Dealer

604-446-XXXX

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604-446-7094

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$7,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-446-7094

2011 Chevrolet Equinox