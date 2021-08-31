Menu
2011 Ford F-150

137,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XL

2011 Ford F-150

XL

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7764141
  • Stock #: PTB49315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
3.7L 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD)

