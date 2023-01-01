2011 Ford Fiesta

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 3 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10139307

10139307 Stock #: 23UTNA61170

23UTNA61170 VIN: 3FADP4EJ0BM161170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA61170

Mileage 56,313 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.