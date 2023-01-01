2011 Ford Fiesta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 5 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9616372

9616372 Stock #: GV006902B

GV006902B VIN: 3FADP4BJ5BM136740

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV006902B

Mileage 79,547 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 4 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior 15" steel wheels w/covers Additional Features Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Unique Cloth Sport Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.