2011 Honda CR-V

249,208 KM

$12,999

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX 2WD at

2011 Honda CR-V

EX 2WD at

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

249,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634511
  • Stock #: 23UTNA01011
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H51BL801011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA01011
  • Mileage 249,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2011 Honda CRV EX 2WD AT, a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready to take you on your next adventure. This well-maintained vehicle offers a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of convenient features, the CRV EX ensures you travel in style and comfort. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a classic in the world of SUVs. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Purchase subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

