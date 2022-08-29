$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats
122,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9036259
- Stock #: AH9405
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC0BH128533
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9405
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 122,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 198HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: XM
SiriusXM
17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats
