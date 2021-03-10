2011 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 5 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6821426

6821426 Stock #: MT392279A

MT392279A VIN: KM8JUCAC2BU276917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,527 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 3.195 Axle Ratio AM/FM radio: XM Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster SiriusXM 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.