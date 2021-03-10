Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

154,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6821426
  • Stock #: MT392279A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC2BU276917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list, This 2011 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 154,527 kms. It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
3.195 Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: XM
Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster
SiriusXM
17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

