Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 70th Anniversary *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 70th Anniversary *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

  1. 4602483
  2. 4602483
  3. 4602483
  4. 4602483
  5. 4602483
  6. 4602483
  7. 4602483
  8. 4602483
  9. 4602483
  10. 4602483
  11. 4602483
  12. 4602483
  13. 4602483
  14. 4602483
  15. 4602483
  16. 4602483
  17. 4602483
  18. 4602483
  19. 4602483
  20. 4602483
  21. 4602483
  22. 4602483
  23. 4602483
  24. 4602483
  25. 4602483
  26. 4602483
  27. 4602483
Contact Seller

$17,757

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,282KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4602483
  • Stock #: L261236A
  • VIN: 1J4BA7H10BL603117
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, SIDE STEPS, LEATHER INTERIOR.

While a bit more civilized for 2011, the Jeep Wrangler remains a no-nonsense American icon. Its quirky character and unique off-road abilities continue to hold appeal.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and well do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/ *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).

*Wholesale Direct and Wholesale Units are considered not suitable for transportation.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599 Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599 Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199 Financing Fee of $500 when applicable Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2009 Toyota RAV4 *WH...
 228,545 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT *W...
 203,632 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 104,680 KM
$10,961 + tax & lic
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Send A Message