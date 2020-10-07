2011 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fabric Cloth Seat Trim

