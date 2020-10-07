Menu
2011 Kia Forte

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2011 Kia Forte

2011 Kia Forte

EX - Power Windows

2011 Kia Forte

EX - Power Windows

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 5865084
  • Stock #: AH9157B
  • VIN: KNAFU4A20B5400617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

This Kia Forte offers a plethora of safety and connectivity features across the trims. This 2011 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2011 Kia Forte exemplifies the new style of Kia, with a simple yet elegant style, unexpected levels of refinement this compact car provides a lot of value for the money. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fabric Cloth Seat Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

