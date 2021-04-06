Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

149,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

GS - Aluminum Wheels

2011 Mazda CX-7

GS - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6854576
  • Stock #: AH9207A
  • VIN: JM3ER4C30B0375552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

If you desire a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy both demands, according to KBB.com. This 2011 Mazda CX-7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is one of the sportiest compact SUVs available. If you looking for a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy all of your needs. This SUV has 149,012 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 244HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
18" Alloy Wheels
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
High grade cloth upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Door mirrors: body-colour
3.749 Axle Ratio
AM/FM CD Player w/4 Speakers

