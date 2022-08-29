$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
285,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284461
- Stock #: N186822A
- VIN: JM3ER2B5XB0360032
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N186822A
- Mileage 285,522 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
If you desire a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy both demands, according to KBB.com. This 2011 Mazda CX-7 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is one of the sportiest compact SUVs available. If you looking for a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy all of your needs. This SUV has 285,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Satellite Radio
POWER DOORS
