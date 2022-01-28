$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper
Hardtop Base
104,611KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8223867
- Stock #: AH9289A
- VIN: WMWSU3C50BT252481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AH9289A
- Mileage 104,611 KM
Vehicle Description
After the release of this Mini Cooper Hardtop, the fresh and reinvented model is taking awards at many car shows for its excellence and performance. The well known design follows through in this Mini, but with many upgrades on both styling and drivetrains making this 2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop a spry little performer and arguably the best mini yet.This hatchback has 104,611 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Appearance: analog
