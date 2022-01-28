2011 MINI Cooper

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 6 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8223867

8223867 Stock #: AH9289A

AH9289A VIN: WMWSU3C50BT252481

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # AH9289A

Mileage 104,611 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Leatherette Upholstery Front Reading Lights Sport steering wheel Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 6 Speakers Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Appearance: analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.