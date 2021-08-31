Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

185,812 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

185,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7647859
  • Stock #: MP239834A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV6BW300695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Amethyst
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2011 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 185,812 kms. It's black amethyst in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Sunroof
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.798 Axle Ratio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
AM/FM/CD w/4 Speakers
7.0JJ x 17" Alloy Wheels

