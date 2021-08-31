2011 Nissan Rogue

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 8 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7647859

7647859 Stock #: MP239834A

MP239834A VIN: JN8AS5MV6BW300695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Amethyst

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,812 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Sunroof Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.798 Axle Ratio Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM AM/FM/CD w/4 Speakers 7.0JJ x 17" Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.