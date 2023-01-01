2011 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RUGGED BROWN

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P527224A

Mileage 400,900 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Tilt Steering Column SECURITY ALARM Rear View Camera Speed Control Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Glove Box Lamp ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Deluxe Door Trim Panel Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Pwr accessory delay Driver/passenger assist handles Sentry key theft-deterrent system Mini Floor Console 200-KPH primary speedometer Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel 2nd row in-floor storage bins Vehicle info centre Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel Chrome accent shift knob Rear underseat compartment storage (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control Dual pwr lumbar adjusters Outside temp gauge & compass Overhead console w/universal garage door opener Exterior Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Single Rear Wheels Underhood Lamp Front air dam Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Tinted glass windows Bright/Bright Grille Locking Tailgate Bright Rear Bumper Accent colour fender flares 17" steel spare wheel 17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels Auto headlamps Body-colour headlamp filler panel Body-colour/chrome door handles Centre wheel hubs Quad headlamps Winch-type spare tire carrier Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case 160-amp alternator 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Electronically-controlled throttle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Diesel Exhaust Brake 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD front shock absorbers HD rear shock absorbers 7-pin trailer wiring harness Anti-spin rear axle differential Front winter grille cover Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector 6'4" pickup box 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE 11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter Safety Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front/rear side curtain airbags Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Supplemental front side airbags Advanced multistage front airbags Additional Features Premium Sound Package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

