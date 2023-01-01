$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2011 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
400,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9842102
- Stock #: P527224A
- VIN: 3D73Y3CL7BG513456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RUGGED BROWN
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P527224A
- Mileage 400,900 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2011 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 400,900 kms. It's rugged brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
SECURITY ALARM
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Glove Box Lamp
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
Driver/passenger assist handles
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Mini Floor Console
200-KPH primary speedometer
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Vehicle info centre
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Chrome accent shift knob
Rear underseat compartment storage
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control
Dual pwr lumbar adjusters
Outside temp gauge & compass
Overhead console w/universal garage door opener
Exterior
Full-Size Spare Tire
Tow Hooks
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Single Rear Wheels
Underhood Lamp
Front air dam
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Tinted glass windows
Bright/Bright Grille
Locking Tailgate
Bright Rear Bumper
Accent colour fender flares
17" steel spare wheel
17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels
Auto headlamps
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Body-colour/chrome door handles
Centre wheel hubs
Quad headlamps
Winch-type spare tire carrier
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
160-amp alternator
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronically-controlled throttle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Diesel Exhaust Brake
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Front winter grille cover
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
6'4" pickup box
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
Safety
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Supplemental front side airbags
Advanced multistage front airbags
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
