2011 Toyota Camry

135,000 KM

Details

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Base - Power Seats - $133 B/W

2011 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Base - Power Seats - $133 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5826354
  • Stock #: AH9141A
  • VIN: 4T1BB3EK5BU133715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue (Light)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $12358 - Our Price is just $11998!

This Toyota Camry is one of the best values in hybrids. This 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is one of the best mid-size sedans in its segment. Whether you're using it for daily commuting or a family road trip across the country, the Camry is guaranteed to satisfy. Largely due to its solid reputation for quality and reliability, Toyota's midsize Camry has been one of Canada's best-selling mid-size sedans for years. The 2011 Toyota Camry's appearance is a departure from the upright styles of previous the generations. Like the exterior, the Camry's interior is more modern and stylish than in past versions. Style, efficiency, and value are what you get in the Camry Hybrid.This sedan has 135,000 kms. It's blue (light) in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.40 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $13769 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Wheel size: 16"
Bumpers: body-colour
USB Audio input
AM/FM radio: XM
Radio: JBL Audio AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player
Vacuum Fluorescent Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

