2011 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Garage door transmitter Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Bluetooth Capability Integrated XM Satellite Radio 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Wheel size: 16" Bumpers: body-colour USB Audio input AM/FM radio: XM Radio: JBL Audio AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player Vacuum Fluorescent Display

