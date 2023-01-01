Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

255,568 KM

Details

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD Base 4A

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD Base 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

255,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10609767
  • Stock #: 23UTNA22014
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV1BW122014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA22014
  • Mileage 255,568 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

