2011 Toyota RAV4

124,650 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD Base 4A

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD Base 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638167
  • Stock #: 23UBNA44935
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV1BW144935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA44935
  • Mileage 124,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Touring Value Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
