2011 Volkswagen Jetta

136,897 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5l comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5l comfortline

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,897KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7282352
  Stock #: MI248238A
  VIN: 3VWDX7AJ4BM333778

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Uni
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 136,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Subtle and tasteful with clear elegant details, This VW Jetta is probably one of the best looking, best built compact sedans. This 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine. The Jetta is pitching itself as a stronger value than ever.This sedan has 136,897 kms. It's black uni in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Radio: RCD 310 w/Single In-Dash CD Player

