2012 Audi Q5

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 10 Speakers Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon AM/FM radio: SIRIUS 3.76 Axle Ratio Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 6-Spoke Alloy Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM w/CD Player

