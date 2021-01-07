Menu
2012 Audi Q5

121,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6600752
  • Stock #: AH9190A
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP4CA109354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi Q5 is a compact luxury SUV that makes you feel special with its handsome styling, elegant cabin, and thrilling performance. This 2012 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 121,540 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
10 Speakers
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
3.76 Axle Ratio
Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning
Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 6-Spoke Alloy
Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM w/CD Player

