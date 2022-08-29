Menu
2012 BMW X5

89,000 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2012 BMW X5

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 9269632
  2. 9269632
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9269632
  • Stock #: 23UIAA47222
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C52CL747222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Colour
BMW Individual Composition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

