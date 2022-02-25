Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar - $92 B/W

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar - $92 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8369946
  • Stock #: NE022792AA
  • VIN: 1G1JA5EH9C4190951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Keyless Entry!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

Chevrolets handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city center across North America.This sedan has 139,000 kms. It's blue topaz metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 135HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.20 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $11856 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
15" x 6.0" steel wheels
Front Reclining Full Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
AM/FM Stereo w/4 Speakers

