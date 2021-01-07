Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Challenger

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT-8 - $358 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT-8 - $358 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

  1. 6505767
  2. 6505767
  3. 6505767
  4. 6505767
  5. 6505767
  6. 6505767
  7. 6505767
  8. 6505767
  9. 6505767
  10. 6505767
  11. 6505767
  12. 6505767
  13. 6505767
  14. 6505767
  15. 6505767
  16. 6505767
  17. 6505767
  18. 6505767
  19. 6505767
  20. 6505767
  21. 6505767
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505767
  • Stock #: M505834BA
  • VIN: 2C3CDYCJ8CH289928

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M505834BA
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Dodge Challenger is pure muscle. Borrowing design from the past and embracing tech from the future, the Challenger is a unique thrill ride. This 2012 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 100,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $357.29 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
HID Headlamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
Passenger assist handle
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
12V centre console pwr outlet
Instrument cluster w/SRT performance display screen
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated rear window antenna
High Performance Suspension
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour fascias
Pwr accessory delay
hood scoop
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tip Start
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Trunk lamp
Floor Carpet
Front license plate bracket
active head restraints
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Pwr trunklid release
Hill start assist
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Body-colour mirrors
Bright Pedals
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Vehicle info centre
4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes
Front reading/map lamps
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Front & rear climate control outlets
(5) 3-point seat belts
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Bright fuel filler door
Dual-note electric horns
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Rear armrest w/cupholder
Rear courtesy lamps
Satin chrome grill
Temp & compass gauge
Tire service kit
Variable-intermittent wipers
Visors w/illuminated mirrors
Front side airbag
UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth
Pwr 6-way driver seat
Dual black centre stripes
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Floor console -inc: fore/aft slide armrest
Ready alert braking
Hydraulic assist brake booster
Rainy day brake support
Brake & park interlock
Traveler & mini trip computer
Performance tuned pwr rack & pinion steering
220-Amp Alternator
3.06 Axle Ratio
276-Watt Amplifier
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
Dual exhaust w/bright tips
Knock back mitigation
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Severe duty II engine cooling
Two mode active damping suspension
Instrument panel silver metal brush bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2010 Ford Ranger RAN...
 88,488 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 230,930 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory