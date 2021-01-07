2012 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS HID Headlamps Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Start System Passenger assist handle Fold-away pwr heated mirrors 12V centre console pwr outlet Instrument cluster w/SRT performance display screen Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear 60/40 folding bench seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Integrated rear window antenna Suspension High Performance Suspension Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Body-colour fascias Power Options Pwr accessory delay

Additional Features hood scoop SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Tip Start Leather-wrapped steering wheel Trunk lamp Floor Carpet Front license plate bracket active head restraints Tilt & telescopic steering column Pwr trunklid release Hill start assist Child seat upper tether anchorages Body-colour mirrors Bright Pedals Illuminated Door Pull Handles Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Vehicle info centre 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes Front reading/map lamps Front & rear side-curtain airbags Bluetooth Streaming Audio Front & rear climate control outlets (5) 3-point seat belts Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Bright fuel filler door Dual-note electric horns Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down Rear armrest w/cupholder Rear courtesy lamps Satin chrome grill Temp & compass gauge Tire service kit Variable-intermittent wipers Visors w/illuminated mirrors Front side airbag UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth Pwr 6-way driver seat Dual black centre stripes Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust Floor console -inc: fore/aft slide armrest Ready alert braking Hydraulic assist brake booster Rainy day brake support Brake & park interlock Traveler & mini trip computer Performance tuned pwr rack & pinion steering 220-Amp Alternator 3.06 Axle Ratio 276-Watt Amplifier 730 CCA maintenance-free battery Dual exhaust w/bright tips Knock back mitigation ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL Severe duty II engine cooling Two mode active damping suspension Instrument panel silver metal brush bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.