Menu
Account
Sign In
**Wholesale to Public** Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows For a safe, reliable family vehicle thats also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2012 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Abbotsford. Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 195,050 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2012 Dodge Journey

195,050 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger - V6

Watch This Vehicle
12969341

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger - V6

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 12969341
  2. 12969341
  3. 12969341
  4. 12969341
  5. 12969341
  6. 12969341
  7. 12969341
  8. 12969341
  9. 12969341
  10. 12969341
  11. 12969341
  12. 12969341
  13. 12969341
  14. 12969341
  15. 12969341
  16. 12969341
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,050KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG1CT170419

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV0419T
  • Mileage 195,050 KM

Vehicle Description

**Wholesale to Public**

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows


For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2012 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 195,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Porsche Macan GTS - $307.71 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Porsche Macan GTS - $307.71 /Wk 61,905 KM $86,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY - $136.06 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY - $136.06 /Wk 118,496 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i - Sunroof - Navigation - $144.05 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i - Sunroof - Navigation - $144.05 /Wk 99,981 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2012 Dodge Journey