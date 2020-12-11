2012 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience remote start Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Garage door transmitter Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 20" painted aluminum wheels Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Premium audio system: Sony 3.39 Axle Ratio 12 Speakers High-Intensity Discharge Headlights 1st row LCD monitors: 3 Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.