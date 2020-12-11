Menu
2012 Ford Explorer

159,839 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2012 Ford Explorer

2012 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2012 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

159,839KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6349328
  • Stock #: GV033764A
  • VIN: 1FMHK8F88CGA49642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2012 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 159,839 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMHK8F88CGA49642.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
20" painted aluminum wheels
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
Premium audio system: Sony
3.39 Axle Ratio
12 Speakers
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

